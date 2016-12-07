Details Published on Wednesday, 07 December 2016 00:03 Written by Administrator

Anyone notice the Annual Congress notification was done in time but only in the news section of the website?

Anyone notice that there is no real mechanism to ask questions?



USA Taekwondo’s 2016 Annual National Congress will take place on December 10 at 10am Eastern Time. "



Agenda



10am Board of Director’s Meeting

Midday Annual National Congress (followed by 15 minute Q&A session)

So what time is it going to be? How is it going to work? Or are they going to blow it all off again like last year?

