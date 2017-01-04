Details Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:38 Written by Administrator

My notes on the Annual Congress - such as it was - as in a sham - noted Same Old Same Old.

While they did not read my question which went into how they violated the Section 10 Hearing Ruling and their own bylaws by taking months - over six months some times, before posting anything - The Executive Director noted that they get that question a lot and promised a 2 week turn around.

It is January 4th - and the minutes approved at the last meeting are not posted, nor are the minutes from the December 10th meeting and Congress.

If you can't keep a relatively simple promise like minutes in 2 weeks, how is anyone to believe anything else that comes out of COS?