The Meeting was called to order at 7:07 Central time.

They had a little problem calculating the quorum because they had 3 members whose term expired 12/31/16 and because they deleted the section in the bylaws - 7.8a which said that Directors serve until replaced unless they die or are removed. In a public I Told You So - I will remind I commented more than once they needed to have an election and that they do not magically stay just because they want to. There was no election so the Chair and two others got bounced and could not be counted as being part of the board until they were re-elected.

They consulted the attorney - Stephen Hess - and elected all three again in mass unanimously. I think the person who didn't schedule the meeting should have been on the chopping block as being not too knowledgeable about the organic documents of the org, starting with the bylaws.

They then voted on a new BOD Chair - Don Reynolds was elected chair. I personally think he is a good choice and we might actually see more traction with him in the chair position. Congratulations to him.

Executive Director Ferguson:

US Open supposedly has over 2,000 competitors and 500 coaches from 63 countries.

No update on membership.

They have a request from the WTF to submit a bid for Cadet Worlds to be held in Dallas, Texas. They are investigating and will see if they put forth the bid. They cannot afford surprises.

Team Trials will be in Fort Worth in March. They will be using KP&P. They will also be providing the selected team with KP&P so that they are familiar with the system.

WTF General Assembly will be at Worlds - with elections. Some chatter about the Ji Ho Choi rule - his term, not mine - whereby Master Choi is allowed to run again even though he does not have a position with his home country's leadership. They grandfathered him in.

President's Cup will be in Las Vegas at the same hotel and the same same same - as the US Open. They did not sound pleased with Ji Ho Choi and PATU and something was mumbled about having discussions about this as it is problematic.

Challenges - Hangastar sucks. It has been an pain since day one - years and years ago and everyone still hates it but members seem to have mostly figured it out.

The USAT has hired some new employees and promoted Steve McNally who beyond deserves it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

USAT rasied $26,000 on a challenge grant with the USOC - who matched $25,000.



Governance Committee - needed to and did pass the Safe Sport Changes to the bylaws.



Nominating Committee says USAT is short an Audit Chair. They then put forth a candidate who was then elected to the board and will be tossed into the Audit Committee because of her background.



Nominating Committee sent out a self-evaluation form. You might remember that the BOD did not come out too well last year in the evals done by the staff. The staff participated. 10 of the 15 Directors did their part. There is still a lot of work to be done but it was not as bad as last year.



They brought up the budget, which 23 days into the new year had not been approved. They approved the budget.



And off to Executive Session!!!

