Washington Post Article

The Washington Post's Will Hobson posted this article today. You need to read it and not just because I am quoted in it.

An Athlete accused her coach of abuse and the USOC sat on the sidelines.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/an-athlete-accused-her-coach-of-sex-abuse-olympic-officials-stayed-on-sideline/2017/02/14/35a6fc76-d2eb-11e6-a783-cd3fa950f2fd_story.html?utm_term=.66c5d1b59c64

It is the sad story of Yasmin Brown and her brave attempt to stop a predator. USAT let her down. This should have been a less than one week - out of here. However, it wasn't and it ended with her abuser in jail in California.

Note the links in the article which go to actual letters and articles supporting the article.