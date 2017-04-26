Greetings!

May 20, 2017 at the beautiful Industry Hills Expo Center Grand Arena in the city of Industry, California. It is my honor to invite you to the International Taekwondo Festival which will be onat the beautiful Industry Hills Expo Center Grand Arena in the city of Industry, California.

This year we will host a one-day tournament with our Poomsae, Individual Sport Poomsae and Sparring competition. Every division will have 4 competitors to win medals except for the World Class Black Belt division and Sport Poomsae which will have full brackets.

To thank you for your support, schools with 20 or more competitors will win a 32" Flatscreen TV, and 30 or more will win a 40" TV and the Grand Prize school with the most competitors a 60" TV. Please note to ensure that we end our tournament on time we will have a strict cutoff at 1,000 competitors.

The World Class Sparring division first place winners in the Senior men and women division will win an all expense paid trip to fight at the WTF G-2 2017 Korea Open Championship sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Korea.

Poster packets have been mailed out. If your school did not receive one please contact us and we will mail you a package today. Your support is sincerely appreciated and I hope you and your students will have an amazing experience at this year's tournament.

I look forward to seeing you soon.