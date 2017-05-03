Draft of Minutes for the April 24th, 2016 BOD Meeting

Sorry I missed the meeting - way too much going on everywhere. Here are draft notes. I find it interesting that they just now voted to send some cases directly to Safe Sport -considering the two cases I know of that have sat at USAT since before the Olympics and to my knowledge remain unsettled. Also wonder why they were not suspended like everyone else in this position. Preferential treatment?

Minutes

USA Taekwondo Board of Directors Meeting

April 24, 2017

DRAFT

A telephonic meeting of the Board of Directors (“the Board”) of USA Taekwondo (“USAT”) took place on April 24, 2017 following notice duly given pursuant to the USAT Bylaws.

1. Call to Order & Official Role Call

Don Reynolds called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Eastern Time. An official roll call was taken by Keith Ferguson. Participating, Russell Ahn, Dean Ekeren, John Ensminger, Ian Hardman, John Holloway, Jesse Kuhns, Devin Johnson, Stephen Lambdin, Beth Pinkney, Don Reynolds, Ron Southwick, Yuki Sugawara, Seth Wilson.The members in attendance constituted a quorum of the Board under the USAT Bylaws. Mr. Devin Johnson and Mr. John Holloway joined the call in progress. Ms. Nia Abdallah and Mr. Jeff Porter were unable to attend.

In addition, USAT Staff Members Keith Ferguson, Steve McNally, and Ariana Heter were in attendance along with USAT outside counsel Stephen Hess.

2. Consent Agenda

Mr. Reynolds called for any changes to the published consent agenda, which consisted of approval of the January 24, 2017 meeting minutes circulated in advance of this meeting. There were none.

Upon a motion duly made and seconded, the consent agenda passed unanimously.

3. Ethics Committee Report

Mr. Ferguson reported on the work of the USAT Ethics Committee and its review of the current USAT Ethics Code. The ethics committee, under the direction of committee chair Ms. Sari Weighbrodt, conducted its annual review of the ethics code and made recommendations to the Board for changes to the ethics code that would facilitate transfer jurisdiction of cases to the Center for Safe Sport when applicable. The proposed changes had been distributed to the Board prior to the meeting. After discussion, and upon a motion duly made and seconded, the revisions to the Ethics Code were adopted unanimously.



4. Executive Director’s Report

Mr. Ferguson briefed the Board on the current operational issues including the status of high performance, world championships team, national championships, CRM changeover, working groups, international relations, and the national office. Board discussion ensued on these matters, which were also the subjects of the report previously sent to the Board for review.

5. Audit Committee Report

Ms. Sugawara provided a report on the Audit Committee meeting conducted April 20, 2017. Ms. Sugawara discussed the current status of revenue and expenses as compared to budget. Directors asked questions, including on areas of the reported revenue that were less that expected, at this point in the budget cycle. Mr. Ferguson answered the Board’s questions to the Boards satisfaction.

Ms. Sugawara next initiated discussion on the revised financial policies proposed for USA Taekwondo.

The revised policies had been previoulsly distributed to the Board for review and comment. Ms.

Sugarawa sought input from the Board on the proposed changes and discussion ensued. After this

discussion and upon a motion duly made and seconded, the motion passed unanimously to approved

the revised financial policies.

6. Governance Committee

Ms. Pinkney stated that the governance committee did not have anything to report.

7. Nominating Committee

Mr. Ekeren, Chair of the Nominating Committee, reported to the Board the nominating committee is

reviewing to possible replacements for Mr. Porter when he steps away. Mr. Ekeren stated that the

committee had received recommendations for two possible candidates and both are excellent

candidates. The nominating committee will be interviewing them soon and will report back to the Board

by the next board of directors meeting.

8. Additional Business

Mr. Reynolds asked for any new business. None was presented.

Mr. Reynolds asked for a motion to adjourn the public portion of the meeting. A motion was duly made

and seconded, the motion passed unanimously.

The public portion of the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time, and the directors promptly

reconvened.

The first topic covered in executive session related to certain the safe sport. Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Hess

updated the board on the relevant safe sport issues and new procedures. Detailed discussion ensued,

during which each director had the opportunity to express his or her views. At the end of the report,

Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Hess dropped off of the call.

Next, Mr. Reynolds introduced the topic of Mr. Ferguson’s performance markers for 2017, which the

Board had previously directed him and Dr. Southwick and Mr. Wilson to develop. After a detailed

discussion on the performance metrics, the Board directed Mr. Reynolds to recirculate them, with the

minor changes suggested at the meeting, for final approval via email.

There being no further business, the Board unanimously agreed to adjourn at approximately 9:02 p.m.

Eastern Time.