Losing Transparency!

http://www.teamusa.org/USA-Taekwondo/V2-Resources/Board-of-Directors/Latest-Meeting-Minutes

The last approved set of minutes does not have the Consent Agreement. Why? They vote on it as a package, so the members need to know what they approved, let alone the official record. They also left out the Executive Director's Reports and the financials.

It was a great start when this was included, so why are they resuming this lack of transparency?