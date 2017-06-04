Fed Up

In case you haven't picked up on my not so subtle hints, I am fed up. I am fed up with lack of progress and the partiality shown to certain people. The referees are ready to revolt and I was told last night membership is 8500 - which is even lower than Askinas days.

Enough already. This is really not rocket science. Time to put the egos away and start doing what needs to be done.

I started TKD in 1973. I started Ladytkd.com in 1997, twenty years ago and I am still writing the same stuff. Enough already!

BTW - where are the 990's? And even though Keith Ferguson promised at the so called Annual Meeting designed to keep people from attending, minutes were to be posted in 15 days. Hasn't happened. Hear there was a secret Executive Session - where is fhat posted? BTW posting a DRAFT version a month later does not cut - and where is the Consent Agenda? the financials? everything which is supposed to be posted with Minutes?

This is the simple stuff and it still cannot be done in a reasonable fashion.

And to my knowledge in almost 18 months that have been all of 3 notes from the Executive Director. Where is the transparency? And I don't mean that rah rah stuff he posted.

All the constituent positions on the BOD come up this year. NO CALL FOR CANDIDATES! nothing yet. Someone start looking for candidates who know the bylaws, who understand non-profit governance - understand Safe Sport. Not the most popular coach, referee club member etc... And someone explain how the Affiliated Director was NEVER elected but has sat on this board with no elections, no opportunity for Military to take the spot.

This is all just too discouraging.