Going to make an observation, please pass it to any board members who didn't get it directly. This is not a slam on the media department who can only post what is given to them to put on the USAT website.

The last substantative article on the website regarding anything besides profiles and results from events, was April 13, 2017 re - Safe Sport. It is simply a notice that there had been reports and that they are doing all they can and a reiteration of the program. There is a question there from a member which was never answered.

March 24th they announced the opening of the U.S. Center for Safe Sport.

Feb 24th - USAT Statement on Safe Sport.

December 14, 2016 - AAC Election article

December 10, 2016 - Bylaw Changes for USAT

November 15, 2016 Stephen Lambdin elected USOC AAC.

November 7th, 2016 - Annual Congress Announcement

November 4, 2016 USAT Bids on WTF Events

September 8, 2016 USAT Junior National Team Members and Staff

AUGUST 26, 2016!!!! Executive Director Report.

How many pages did I have to go through to find any kind of report from the Executive Director? Even Askinas put out some inaccurate fluff pieces more often than this. Eleven months! 11 months. If I missed one please tell me, I want to be accurate but really if I have to search this hard - that should tell you and them something.

Maybe I missed one in all the human interest pieces the staff has found to try to bring people to the website. They do a good job. However at some point, the members need to hear and know what is going on with this organization. There could be great things - but no one would ever know as minutes take forever to post and then the Consent Agenda hasn't been included since Marco Mack resigned the BOD and no one can find them anyway. Which brings another question - how did they manage to get Marco to resign? Not even going there.

Financials were posted in July - at least I know where to find them. I didn't hear one question about those financials, I sure hope they are discussing them in these Executive Sessions as these were not exactly the best year end, although it was in the black versus the red.

There are actually NGB's out there that the CEO or ED puts out a monthly progress report. There are NGB's where the elected/appointed board or paid staff lay out the state of the union. But not TKD. There is an Annual Congress, usually set at the most inconvenient time possible, last time, there wasn't even a time given last year, you had to sit through the BOD meeting and then it was minimal. The last couple they have tried to duck the questions, and what was answered was blown off.

AND THEY WONDER WHY THE MEMBERSHIP FEELS SO DISENFRANCHISED?

I knew they would not even address any of the questions on my list - but that in itself is an answer. They will sit back and hope I have forgotten them before their next meeting - they don't know me that well if that is the case.

I could rant and rave on about the communication problems which only the BOD and the ED could fix. It is not fair to burden Steve McNally and staff with tracking down everything.

SMH....